Image: Bigstock

Greif (GEF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion, representing a surprise of +1.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging

    : $846 million compared to the $807.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Land Management

    : $4.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services

    : $603.60 million versus $610.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging

    : $122.30 million versus $121.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management

    : $2 million versus $1.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services

    : $69.40 million compared to the $78.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Greif have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

