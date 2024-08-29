Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pure Storage (PSTG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) reported $763.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $756.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +15.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pure Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product

    : $402.60 million versus $401.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription services

    : $361.18 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $354.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Subscription services

    : $275.83 million compared to the $262.34 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Non-GAAP Gross profit- Product

    : $279.85 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $288.77 million.
Shares of Pure Storage have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

