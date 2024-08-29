Back to top

Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Semtech (SMTC - Free Report) reported $215.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.42 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Semtech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by end market- Infrastructure

    : $52.94 million compared to the $60.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.

  • Net Sales by end market- Industrial

    : $125.33 million compared to the $116.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year.

  • Net Sales by end market- High-End Consumer

    : $37.08 million versus $35.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
Shares of Semtech have returned +26.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

