Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Phibro (PAHC) Q4 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health (
PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) reported $273.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $70.17 million versus $61.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $32.41 million versus $34.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Net Sales by Region- United States: $153.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $16.91 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health: $191.50 million versus $182.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $62.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $32 million versus $29.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $116.70 million compared to the $107.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties: $42.80 million compared to the $45.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Net Sales- Performance Products: $19.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $41.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.73 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$16.30 million versus -$15.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>
Shares of Phibro have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
