Company News for Aug 29, 2024

  • Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) gained 2.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15.    
  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) dropped 1.3% on the tech slump weighing on the markets.
  • Shares of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) rose 11.1% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of 24 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) slid 1.7% on consumer discretionaries becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

