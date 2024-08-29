We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Best Buy (BBY) Q2 Earnings
For the quarter ended July 2024, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.29 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change: -2.3% versus -3.1% estimated by nine analysts on average.
Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: -2.3% compared to the -3.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.
Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: -1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.
Number of stores - International - Total: 161 versus 160 estimated by five analysts on average.
Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.
Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts.
Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores: 890 compared to the 890 average estimate based on four analysts.
Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 959 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of stores - Total: 1,120 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,116.
Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.
Geographic Revenue- International: $665 million compared to the $683 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
Shares of Best Buy have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.