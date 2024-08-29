Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Best Buy (BBY) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.29 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change

    : -2.3% versus -3.1% estimated by nine analysts on average.

  • Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change

    : -2.3% compared to the -3.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Comparable store sales - International - YoY change

    : -1.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.

  • Number of stores - International - Total

    : 161 versus 160 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores

    : 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores

    : 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores

    : 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores

    : 890 compared to the 890 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Number of stores - Domestic - Total

    : 959 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - Total

    : 1,120 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,116.

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic

    : $8.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

  • Geographic Revenue- International

    : $665 million compared to the $683 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
Shares of Best Buy have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

