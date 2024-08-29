Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About HP (HPQ) Q3 Earnings

HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported $13.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was -3.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Days in accounts payable

    : 131 Days versus 129 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable

    : 31 Days versus 29.04 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Days of supply in inventory

    : 67 Days versus 64.28 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS

    : $6.68 billion compared to the $6.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS

    : $2.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion.

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems

    : $9.37 billion compared to the $9.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies

    : $2.70 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing

    : $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing

    : $293 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.8%.

  • Net revenue- Printing

    : $4.14 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.

  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems

    : $599 million versus $580.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments

    : -$28 million compared to the -$126.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of HP have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

