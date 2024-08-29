Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported revenue of $578.38 million, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.37 million, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales change

    : 5.8% versus 2% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Number of stores - End of period

    : 525 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 523.

  • Number of new stores

    : 9 versus 6 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period

    : 516 versus 516 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average Net Sales per Store

    : $1.11 million compared to the $1.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

