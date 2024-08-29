Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dollar General (DG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.21 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.38 billion, representing a surprise of -1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending store count

    : 20,345 versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 20,327.

  • Same-Store Sales growth

    : 0.5% versus the 21-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

  • Total selling square footage

    : 154.48 Msq ft versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 153.74 Msq ft.

  • New store openings

    : 213 versus the 19-analyst average estimate of 192.

  • Store closings

    : 17 compared to the 17 average estimate based on 18 analysts.

  • Net sales per square foot

    : $66.10 compared to the $67.82 average estimate based on 14 analysts.

  • Net Sales Per Store

    : $0.50 million versus $0.51 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.

  • Net Sales by Category- Consumables

    : $8.40 billion versus $8.45 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

  • Net Sales by Category- Seasonal

    : $1.05 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

  • Net Sales by Category- Home products

    : $480.22 million versus $527 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

  • Net Sales by Category- Apparel

    : $278.16 million versus $288.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
Shares of Dollar General have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

