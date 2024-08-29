Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Burlington Stores (BURL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales

    : 5% versus 2.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Stores at period end

    : 1,057 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,039.

  • Revenues- Net Sales

    : $2.46 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other revenue

    : $4.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
Shares of Burlington Stores have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

