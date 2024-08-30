We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gap (GAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Gap (GAP - Free Report) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gap here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comparable Store Sales - Gap - YoY change: 3% versus 4.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
Comparable Store Sales - Old Navy - YoY change: 5% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
Comparable store sales - YoY change: 3% versus 2% estimated by five analysts on average.
Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America: 1,248 versus 1,247 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total: 438 versus 437 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores: 2,541 versus 2,557 estimated by four analysts on average.
Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total: 587 versus 596 estimated by three analysts on average.
Square Footage - Banana Republic North America: 3.3 Msq ft versus 3.31 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America: 271 compared to the 278 average estimate based on three analysts.
Net Sales- Gap Global- Total: $766 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $773.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total: $479 million versus $478.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total: $2.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
Shares of Gap have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.