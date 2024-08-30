Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Five Below (FIVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $830.07 million, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.95 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales

    : -5.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -6.7%.

  • Total stores at end of period

    : 1,667 compared to the 1,664 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • New Store Openings

    : 62 versus 59 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Average net sales per store

    : $0.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.50 million.
Shares of Five Below have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

