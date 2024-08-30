Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Billings

    : $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion.

  • Net Revenue- Other

    : $86 million compared to the $67.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.

  • Net Revenue- Maintenance

    : $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.

  • Net Revenue- Subscription

    : $1.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

  • Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue

    : $1.42 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

  • Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)

    : $77 million versus $74.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)

    : $296 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $271.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

  • Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)

    : $713 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $726.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

  • Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT

    : $389 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $391.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>

Shares of Autodesk have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise