Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marvell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue by end market- Data center

    : $880.90 million compared to the $864.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.6% year over year.

  • Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure

    : $75.90 million compared to the $72.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.5% year over year.

  • Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial

    : $76.20 million versus $77.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change.

  • Net Revenue by end market- Consumer

    : $88.90 million versus $84.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47% change.

  • Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking

    : $151 million compared to the $153.62 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.9% year over year.
Shares of Marvell have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

