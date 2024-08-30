Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lululemon (LULU) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.15, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.4 billion, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total stores

    : 721 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 723.

  • Total Gross Square Footage

    : 3,075 Ksq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3,043.14 Ksq ft.

  • Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars)

    : 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.

  • Total Comparable Sales

    : 2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.8%.

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas

    : $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.78 billion.

  • Geographic Revenues- China Mainland

    : $314.19 million versus $334.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Geographic Revenues- United States

    : $1.42 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- Rest of World

    : $315.46 million versus $281.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce

    : $910.64 million compared to the $981.61 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

  • Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores

    : $1.22 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

  • Net Revenue by Channel- Other

    : $244.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $242.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

  • Net Revenue by Category- Other categories

    : $307.43 million versus $300.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>

Shares of Lululemon have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise