Compared to Estimates, Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Brown-Forman B (BF.B - Free Report) reported revenue of $951 million, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $989.31 million, representing a surprise of -3.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown-Forman B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Developed International

    : $280 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.61 million.

  • Geographic Revenue- United States

    : $419 million versus $395.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Travel Retail

    : $41 million compared to the $45.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Geographic Revenue- Emerging

    : $185 million compared to the $203.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net sales by product category- Non-branded and bulk

    : $26 million compared to the $20.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year.
Shares of Brown-Forman B have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

