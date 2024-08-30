See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value Fund(BOSVX - Free Report) : 0.88% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BOSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. BOSVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.43%.
MFS Blended Research Growth Eq A(BRWAX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BRWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BRWAX, with annual returns of 16.81% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R6(JLVMX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JLVMX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 13.38%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.