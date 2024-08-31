We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Gains as Higher Revenues Aid Q3 Earnings
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) gained 2.4% since the release of its third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended July 31) results. Adjusted net income of C$4.73 billion ($3.45 billion) grew 18% from the prior-year quarter.
Results reflected the impacts of the specified item relating to the HSBC Canada deal and integration costs, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. RY’s quarterly results were aided by higher revenues, and growth in loans and deposit balances. However, an increase in expenses and provisions were headwinds.
RY’s Revenues Improve & Expenses Rise
Total revenues were C$14.63 billion ($10.68 billion), up 13% year over year.
Net interest income (NII) was C$7.33 billion ($5.35 billion), growing 17% from the prior-year quarter. Non-interest income was C$7.30 billion ($5.33 billion), up 9% year over year.
Non-interest expenses were C$8.60 billion ($6.28 billion), up 11% from the prior-year quarter.
The company’s provision for credit losses was C$659 million ($481.2 million), up 7% year over year.
RY Reports Strong Balance Sheet Position
As of July 31, 2024, Royal Bank of Canada’s total loans were C$977.6 billion ($707 billion), up 1% from the prior quarter. Deposits totaled C$1.36 trillion ($0.98 trillion), rising 3% sequentially. Total assets were C$2.08 trillion ($1.50 trillion), up 2% from the previous quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada’s Capital Ratios Worsened
As of July 31, 2024, the company’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.5%, down from the prior-year quarter’s 15.4%. Total capital ratio was 16.3%, falling from 17.3% in the prior-year quarter.
The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13%, down from 14.1% in the prior-year quarter.
Our View for RY Stock
Solid loan balances, high rates and a diversified product mix will likely keep driving Royal Bank of Canada’s financials. However, higher provisions on the tough economic outlook remain a near-term concern.
Royal Bank Of Canada Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Currently, Royal Bank of Canada carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Performance of Other Canadian Banks
Bank of Montreal’s (BMO - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended July 31) adjusted earnings per share of C$2.64 declined 10.2% year over year.
A significant jump in provision for credit losses and lower NII primarily hurt BMO’s results. However, an increase in non-interest income, higher loans and deposit balances, and lower expenses acted as tailwinds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended July 31) net loss (GAAP basis) of C$181 million ($132.2 million) against net income of $2.88 billion in the prior-year quarter.
The loss resulted from provisions for the penalties related to investigations concerning its anti-money laundering practices by the U.S. regulators.
Huge increases in provision for credit losses and expenses acted as undermining factors for TD. Nevertheless, growth in NII and non-interest income, and higher loan balance lent much-needed support to TD’s quarterly performance.