Compared to Estimates, MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported revenue of $478.11 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $462.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers

    : 49,200 versus 49,125 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $14.30 million versus $14.09 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $463.81 million versus $448.16 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related

    : $339.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $330.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.1%.

  • Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription

    : $124.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
Shares of MongoDB have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

