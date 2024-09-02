We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Korn/Ferry (KFY) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $663.76 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Korn/Ferry metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Revenue- Total executive search' will reach $194.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Fee revenue' to reach $665.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Fee Revenue- Digital' stands at $89.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Fee Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $169.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KFY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.