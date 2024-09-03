Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, JD broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of JD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that JD could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider JD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on JD for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JD.com, Inc. (JD) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today