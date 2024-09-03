Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PEB broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of PEB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that PEB could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PEB's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PEB on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


