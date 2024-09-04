See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Allspring Diversfd Cap Bld Adm (EKBDX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Allspring Diversfd Cap Bld Adm (EKBDX) - free report >>
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities (DREVX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Dreyfus Fund(DREVX - Free Report) . DREVX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 17.11%.
Wells Fargo Diversified Cap Builder Advisor(EKBDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.03%. Management fee: 0.62%. EKBDX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.2% over the last five years.
JPMorgan Growth and Income C(VGICX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VGICX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. VGICX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 11.06% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.