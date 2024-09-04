We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for August 2024
Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for August 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 20.5 million in August 2024, reflecting an 8% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in August was much more than the July reading of 20.2 million, June reading of 19.3 million, May reading of 18.9 million, April reading of 17.3 million and March reading of 13.6 million.
The August load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 96% remained flat sequentially, as well as on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 95% reported in June and May, 92% reported in April 2024 and 93% reported in March 2024.
Notably, RYAAY operated more than 111,800 flights in August 2024. This marks an improvement from 110,500 flights in July 2024, 106,000 flights operated in June 2024, 105,000 flights in May 2024, 98,400 flights in April 2024 and 77,000 flights in March 2024.
Passenger volume has been robust at Ryanair over the past few months owing to the rebound in air-traffic from COVID-19 lows. Notably, traffic grew 9% year over year during fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2025, Ryanair expects its traffic view to grow 8%, subject to Boeing deliveries returning to contracted levels before the year-end.
RYAAY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Shares of Ryanair have gained 13.7% over the past year compared with 23.4% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) and Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) . Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CHRW has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 7.33%.
CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.42% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW 2024 earnings has been revised 11.3% upward over the past 90 days. Shares of CHRW have gained 14.3% so far this year.
WAB has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 11.83%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 90 days. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.34% for 2024. Shares of WAB have gained 23.5% so far this year.