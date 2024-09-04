We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street Surges in August: Best-Performing ETFs
U.S. stocks closed the final week and the month of August with gains as optimism grew around potential Federal Reserve rate cuts following a favorable inflation report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% last week and 4.6% in the past month (as of Friday. The S&P 500 advanced 0.2% last week and 5.7% in the past month while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.9% last week and delivered a monthly return of 5.6%.
Despite losses in early August, all three major indexes posted gains last month, marking a recovery from the earlier volatility. The S&P 500 recorded four successive months of gains. Investor sentiment was bolstered by the latest update on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which showed July prices meeting expectations. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month on month, in line with forecasts. The annual core inflation rate of 2.6% matched June's level, slightly below the anticipated 2.7%.
Fed Chair Signals September Rate Cut
The Federal Reserve closely monitors PCE inflation levels to gauge the need for interest rate adjustments. Following Chairman Jerome Powell's recent remarks signaling a forthcoming rate cut in September, market expectations for a 0.5% rate cut have increased, though a 0.25% cut remains a possibility due to steady price pressures observed in July.
Tech Sector Impacts August Market Performance
The tech sector wavered in early August on cues of delayed return-on-investments on tech biggies’ huge artificial intelligence (AI) investments. Investors also reacted to NVIDIA’s (NVDA) earnings, which reported both line beats but came up with largely in-line forecasts. Investors sought more optimism from the AI king NVIDIA. The AI behemoth’s subdued performance resulted in a weekly loss for the Nasdaq Composite despite its late-week recovery (read: Cybersecurity ETFs Won in August Despite Tech Volatility).
U.S. Economy Shows Strong Growth
The U.S. economy grew in Q2 at a healthy 3% annual pace, fueled by strong consumer spending and business investment. Consumer spending, which makes about 70% of U.S. economic activity, increased at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter, up from 2.3% in the government’s initial estimate, as quoted on CNBC. The second-quarter growth marked a sharp acceleration from a lackluster 1.4% growth rate in the first three months of 2024.
Best-Performing ETFs of August
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of the month of August.
Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT - Free Report) – Up 16.8%
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL - Free Report) – Up 11%.
ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) – Up 10.4%.
iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD - Free Report) – Up 10.3%.
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (IDX - Free Report) – Up 10.1%.