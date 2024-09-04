Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HealthEquity (HQY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

HealthEquity (HQY - Free Report) reported $299.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +22.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total HSA Assets

    : $29.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.68 billion.

  • Total HSA investments

    : $13.10 billion compared to the $11.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • CDBs Accounts

    : 6.9 million compared to the 6.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total Accounts

    : 16.28 million compared to the 16.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total HSA cash

    : $16.37 billion compared to the $16.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • HSAs Accounts

    : 9.38 million versus 9.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Service

    : $116.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $116.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

  • Revenue- Custodial

    : $138.68 million versus $126.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.2% change.

  • Revenue- Interchange

    : $44.52 million versus $42.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>

Shares of HealthEquity have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise