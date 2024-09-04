We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) standing at $104.48, reflecting a -1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the financial services firm had gained 2.79% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. On that day, T. Rowe Price is projected to report earnings of $2.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 8.71% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9 per share and a revenue of $7.14 billion, indicating changes of +18.58% and +10.59%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, T. Rowe Price boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, T. Rowe Price is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.
Also, we should mention that TROW has a PEG ratio of 1.69. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.