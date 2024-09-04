Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hormel (HRL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +2.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Retail

    : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

  • Net Sales- International

    : $177.17 million compared to the $191.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Foodservice

    : $954.02 million compared to the $980.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

  • Segment Profit- Foodservice

    : $142.49 million versus $154.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment Profit- International

    : $21.79 million versus $21.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment Profit- Retail

    : $127.93 million versus $101.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Hormel have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

