REV Group (REVG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported revenue of $579.4 million, down 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles

    : $147.40 million compared to the $183.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.3% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles

    : $432.10 million compared to the $440.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Sales- Corporate & Other

    : -$0.10 million versus -$0.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -85.7% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles

    : $9.40 million versus $13.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles

    : $44.30 million versus $37.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other

    : -$8.50 million versus -$8.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of REV Group have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

