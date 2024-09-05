We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackBerry (BB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.28, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $608 million. These totals would mark changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.