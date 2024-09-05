Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Couchbase (BASE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported $51.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.03 million, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Couchbase performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR

    : $214 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $214.29 million.

  • Revenue- Total subscription revenue

    : $49.29 million compared to the $48.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.

  • Revenue- Services

    : $2.30 million versus $2.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
Shares of Couchbase have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

