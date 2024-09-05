We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uranium Energy (UEC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) reached $4.79, with a +1.48% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The the stock of uranium mining and exploration company has risen by 6.55% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $27 million, indicating a 30.68% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28% lower within the past month. As of now, Uranium Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.27.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.