Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.71 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.67 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial Services

    : $879 million versus $881.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

  • Revenue- Corporate Investments and other

    : $262 million versus $250.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change.

  • Revenue - Hybrid Cloud

    : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue- Intelligent Edge

    : $1.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.8%.

  • Revenue - Server

    : $4.28 billion versus $4.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other

    : -$132 million compared to the -$127.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.

  • Earnings from Operations- Financial Services

    : $79 million versus $79.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other

    : -$4 million compared to the -$23.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud

    : $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.70 million.

  • Earnings from Operations- Server

    : $464 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $451.99 million.

  • Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge

    : $251 million compared to the $248.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hewlett Packard Enterprise here>>>

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise