Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY - Free Report) is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) is a distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Adecco SA (AHEXY) - free report >>

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

retail