3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Brandes International Small Cap Equity A(BISAX - Free Report) : 1.34% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. BISAX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 15.55% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth R5(MPGSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.45%. MPGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.5% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Value I(TRPIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.58%. Management fee: 0.56%. Five year annual return: 11.78%. TRPIX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.