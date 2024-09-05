See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Henderson Research D (JNRFX) - free report >>
Principal MidCap R4 (PMBSX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Henderson Research D (JNRFX) - free report >>
Principal MidCap R4 (PMBSX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
QS Global Equity A(CFIPX - Free Report) : 1.29% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. CFIPX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 13.31% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Research D(JNRFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JNRFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.23%, expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal Mid Cap R4(PMBSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.96%. Management fee: 0.58%. Five year annual return: 11.8%. PMBSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.