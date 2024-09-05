Back to top

Korn/Ferry (KFY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) reported $674.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $663.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Korn/Ferry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Revenue- Total executive search

    : $208.64 million compared to the $194.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Fee revenue

    : $674.95 million versus $665.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

  • Fee Revenue- Digital

    : $88.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

  • Fee Revenue- Consulting

    : $167.87 million compared to the $169.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
Shares of Korn/Ferry have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

