Petrobras Signs Concession Contracts for Blocks in the Pelotas Basin
Petrobras S.A. (PBR - Free Report) , the Brazilian state-owned energy company, has inked 26 concession contracts in partnership with Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) for several blocks in the Pelotas Basin. Per the terms of the agreement, Petrobras will become the operator of these blocks, holding a 70% stake. The remaining 30% stake will be held by Shell.
These contracts were awarded by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in December 2023. The contracts were made available in a public session conducted by the ANP under the fourth Permanent Concession Offer Cycle in Brazil.
The contract includes blocks like P-M-1277, P-M-1279, P-M-1281, P-M-1361, P-M-1363, P-M-1441, P-M-1443, P-M-1357, P-M-1359, P-M-1439, P-M-1516, P-M-1518, P-M-1595, P-M-1597, P-M-1793, P-M-1795, P-M-1838, P-M-1840, P-M-1520, P-M-1522, P-M-1599, P-M-1674, P-M-1676, P-M-1678, P-M-1743 and P-M-1799. These blocks are located in the Pelotas Basin, off the southern coast of Brazil.
Furthermore, PBR has secured three more blocks under the fourth Permanent Concession Offer Cycle in partnership with Shell and CNOOC. The contracts for these blocks will be signed later according to the ANP’s timetable.
Petrobras has highlighted that signing these contracts aligns with its overall strategy of diversifying its portfolio. Petrobras is known for its expertise in extracting oil and gas from fields located in deep and ultra-deep waters. By securing these new contracts, PBR further strengthens its position as an operator in deepwater and ultra-deepwater environments. These new blocks in the Pelotas Basin might also help the Brazilian energy firm discover new reserves to sustain its production in the future.
