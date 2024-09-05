Back to top

Image: Bigstock

C3.ai (AI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2024, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported revenue of $87.21 million, up 42.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $87.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was +61.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C3.ai performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional services

    : 87% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross margin- Subscription

    : 55% compared to the 56.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $13.76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $73.46 million compared to the $79.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
Shares of C3.ai have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

