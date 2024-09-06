Back to top

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported $291.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $283.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +19.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guidewire Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue

    : $872 million compared to the $861.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support

    : $151.85 million versus $148.76 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Revenues- License

    : $88.86 million versus $85.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Services

    : $50.81 million compared to the $48.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Gross profit- Subscription and support

    : $96.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.15 million.

  • Gross profit- Services

    : $2.35 million versus $5.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- License

    : $87.86 million versus $83.89 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guidewire Software here>>>

Shares of Guidewire Software have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

