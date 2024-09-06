Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2024, DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) reported revenue of $736.03 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726.15 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DocuSign performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-GAAP billings

    : $724.51 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $720.57 million.

  • Total Customers

    : 1.6 million compared to the 1.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Professional services and other

    : $18.66 million compared to the $19.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $717.37 million compared to the $706.75 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

  • Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

    : $604.25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $591.58 million.

  • Non-GAAP Professional services and other gross profit

    : $0.79 million compared to the -$2.40 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of DocuSign have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

