Compared to Estimates, UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported $316.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New ARR

    : $43 million versus $37.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • ARR

    : $1.55 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Licenses

    : $112.25 million compared to the $109.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Professional Services and other

    : $9.33 million versus $8.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Subscription services

    : $194.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $185.15 million.
Shares of UiPath have returned +18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

