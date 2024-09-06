Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #6 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL - Free Report) is an asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 3.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS - Free Report) is a designer of financial cards. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC - Free Report) is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

