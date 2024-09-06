Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 6, 2024

  • Tesla, Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.9% after the company announced plans to launch its full self-driving (FSD) technology in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. ((SCVL - Free Report) ) surged 8.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ((GIII - Free Report) ) shares jumped 22% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.52 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.
  • Science Applications International Corporation ((SAIC - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share.

