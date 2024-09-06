Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ABM Industries (ABM) Q3 Earnings

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +10.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business & Industry

    : $1.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

  • Revenues- Aviation

    : $268.40 million versus $246.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

  • Revenues- Education

    : $228.30 million versus $223.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution

    : $377.10 million compared to the $378.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Technical Solutions

    : $209.70 million versus $173.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change.

  • Operating profit- Business & Industry

    : $77.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.44 million.

  • Operating profit- Aviation

    : $17.80 million versus $11.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution

    : $40.90 million versus $34.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions

    : $17.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.69 million.

  • Operating profit- Education

    : $18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.31 million.
Shares of ABM Industries have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

