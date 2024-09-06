We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Landstar Grapples With Weak Freight Market and Operating Expenses
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which, we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.
Let’s delve deeper.
Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score:Landstar currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company’s current Value Score of D shows its unattractiveness.
Unimpressive Price Performance:Shares of LSTR have lost 6.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.6%.
Earnings Expectations: Downbeat earnings expectations cast a shadow over a company’s prospects. For third-quarter 2024, LSTR’s earnings are expected to decline 12.87% year over year. For 2024, LSTR’s earnings are expected to decline 20.24% year over year.
Southward Earnings Estimate Revision:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised 13.37% downward over the past 90 days. For 2024, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 6.97% south in the same time frame. The bearish alterations in estimate revisions underscore a notable decline in brokers' confidence in the stock.
Other Headwinds:Landstar is being hurt by weak freight conditions. The top line has been suffering mainly due to the below-par performance of all its segments. Revenues are likely to be weak going forward. LSTR expects third-quarter 2024 truckloads to decline in the range of 6-10% on a year-over-year basis.
Weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight conditions, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity are hurting the top line. The trucking industry has been continuously facing driver shortages. As old drivers retire, trucking companies find it difficult to hire drivers since the job does not appeal to the younger generation.
