Company News for Sep 9, 2024

  • Shares of Brady Corporation ((BRC - Free Report) ) rose 0.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share.
  • DocuSign, Inc.’s ((DOCU - Free Report) ) shares gained 4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.97 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
  • Shares of Smartsheet Inc. ((SMAR - Free Report) ) jumped 5.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.44 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.
  • Guidewire Software, Inc.’s ((GWRE - Free Report) ) shares surged 12.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024  earnings of $0.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

