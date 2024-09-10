Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2024, Oracle (
ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.31 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $870 million versus $731.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenue- Services: $1.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Revenue- Hardware: $655 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $675.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $10.52 billion versus $11.24 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $10.52 billion versus $10.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues by Offerings- Cloud services: $5.62 billion compared to the $5.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Offerings- License support: $4.90 billion compared to the $4.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.75 billion versus $5.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change. Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
Shares of Oracle have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended August 2024, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.31 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Oracle here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $870 million versus $731.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
Revenue- Services: $1.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.
Revenue- Hardware: $655 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $675.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $10.52 billion versus $11.24 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $10.52 billion versus $10.50 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
Revenues by Offerings- Cloud services: $5.62 billion compared to the $5.58 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Revenues by Offerings- License support: $4.90 billion compared to the $4.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.75 billion versus $5.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
Shares of Oracle have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.