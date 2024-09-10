We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Markets Start New Trading Week in the Green; ORCL Beats in Q1
Monday, September 9th, 2024
Market indexes spent the full trading session in the green to start a new week on Wall Street. All were off intra-day highs, but only the small-cap Russell 2000 trailed off in the final half-hour of trading or so. The Dow grew +484 points, +1.20%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both up +1.16%. The Russell came in +0.31%.
Inventories, Credit Move Opposite Directions
Two relatively minor economic reports came out during today’s regular trading session: Wholesale Inventories for July and Consumer Credit for August. Inventories came in at +0.2%, 10 basis points (bps) below expectations but warmer than the downwardly revised 0.0% the previous month. This year, we’d seen a +0.5% in May and a -0.5% back in March. As a rule of thumb, inventories are generally seen as the least-desirable form of economic growth.
Consumer Credit for August, however, more than doubled expectations to $25.45 billion today — the highest print since November of 2022. It’s also roughly 5x higher than the previous month’s downwardly revised $5.23 billion. Revolving credit (including credit cards) climbed to its biggest level in five months, to $10.6 billion. Non-revolving credit (student loans, auto payments, etc.) grew even larger: $14.8 billion last month.
Oracle Beats in Q1, Stock Rises +8%
Enterprise software giant Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) outperformed on both top and bottom lines this afternoon, rebounding from a rare miss on earnings the prior quarter. Reporting $1.39 per share amounted to a 7-cent beat over the Zacks consensus, while quarterly sales of $13.3 billion narrowly surpassed the $1.32 billion analysts were expecting. Guidance will be forthcoming on the conference call.
Why Oracle shares are up +8%, most likely, has to do with two high-profile partnerships: one with Google Cloud and another with Amazon Web Services (AWS) — an interesting development considering earlier animosity between Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Oracle. The company’s press release called it a “milestone in multi-cloud.”
