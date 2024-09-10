See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Principal MidCap Institutional(PCBIX - Free Report) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PCBIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 12.12% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Victory Sycamore Established Value R(GETGX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 12.04%, expense ratio of 1.11% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Nordic Fund(FNORX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FNORX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund investing in stocks across the vast European continent. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.41% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.